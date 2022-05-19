Cheap flights on offer as Luton based Wizz Air celebrates 18th birthday with flash sale

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most sustainable airline, is offering the 24-hour promotion for passengers looking to save on their holiday plans by booking via wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app.

UK passengers have until 11pm tonight to make the most of this discount, so should book quickly to make a saving on their holiday.

With summer holidays on the horizon it’s the perfect time to snap up a bargain on Wizz Air’s already ultra-low fares. With flights from all of Wizz Air’s bases in the UK included in the promotion, customers across the country can take advantage of this birthday surprise.

Don't miss out on Whizz Air's flash sale offering 18% off bookings made today (19/5)

Following Wizz Air’s recent expansion of routes from London Luton and Gatwick Airport, passengers in the South East of England can escape to the lush blue waters of Mykonos, or take a cultural trip to the medieval city of Dubrovnik. With hundreds of discounted routes on offer Wizz Air customers are spoilt for choice for their next getaway.

Those from Cardiff can fly from WIZZ’s new base to Tenerife or Lanzarote to enjoy a relaxing or action-packed break in the Canary Islands.