Consultation results for key Leighton Buzzard redevelopment site will be presented in October

The consultation process began on Friday (March 10) over future regeneration plans for the site and is set to run for 12 weeks, a Central Bedfordshire Council Leighton-Linslade partnership committee meeting heard on Thursday evening (March 9).

“This ties in with everyone’s desire to transform the land south of High Street for the benefit of residents and particularly the economy of the town,” CBC chief executive Marcel Coiffait told the committee.

“The findings will be reviewed and processed before being presented to the council’s executive in October,” he explained.

The Land South site (council owned land in orange).

“There’ll be online events, but some face-to-face opportunities as well. The plan is for two public open sessions on market days for people to express their views.

“The reason for doing it now is linked to the future of Westlands Residential Home. As the new care home on Hockliffe Street is complete, the intention is to offer places to the current residents of Westlands or elsewhere if they wish.

“Having a vacant care home unlocks the site allowing us to address this whole area. We’ve listened to what Leighton-Linslade Town Council (LLTC) has said, which the consultation options incorporate.

“The challenge is there are several potential uses of land south, but they all have to stack up in deliverability and best value. This can mean cash, it could be a combination of finance and other benefits to the community, or purely for public benefit.

“There’s no pre-conceived idea or outcome which CBC is trying to reach. There are plenty of things which balance, such as parking, demand for housing, retail growth, cultural development or health and care facilities.”

Independent Linslade CBC and town councillor Victoria Harvey asked how much time and effort has gone into health facilities.

“The patient participation groups have made it clear that we need facilities in the town centre because you’ll be unable to get to Vandyke Road,” she warned.

Mr Coiffait replied: “It’s about what the integrated care board (ICB) and the NHS in its wider sense can afford. I take advice from the people who’ve a legal duty to provide those services. It’s not my decision where they go.”

Town councillor Russ Goodchild said: “I feel the whole site should be developed, so we get the most out of it. Have you discussed the development with other landowners?”

Town councillor Clive Palmer, who chairs the committee, added: “If there’s one theme running through Land South it’s the desirability for an integrated approach to that development overall.

“It’s always been pushed by CBC, LLTC and most people to ensure this ends together and delivers the maximum value.”

Mr Coiffait said: “We’ve been really clear we would lead this work. It hasn’t just happened overnight. It’s been going on for months.

“We made LLTC aware through a task and finish group which started in 2020. I know you commissioned extra work and we discouraged you from that because there was a danger of duplication.”

