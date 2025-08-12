Poundland closing: is it closing down, next wave of UK store closures shutting, full list of locations near me
- Poundland is continuing its major restructuring with another wave of store closures confirmed
- The retailer plans to reduce its total number of stores by up to 150 nationwide
- Online operations and frozen food ranges are being scaled back as part of the overhaul
- A large clearance sale is currently underway, with hundreds of items heavily discounted online
- Staff affected by closures are being consulted about alternative roles where possible
An iconic UK discount retailer has revealed the next 12 branches set to close in the coming weeks.
The Poundland shutdowns are part of a wider restructuring plan that could see up to 150 stores disappear from the high street.
As part of the changes, the retailer is also scaling back its online operations and reducing its frozen and chilled food ranges.
With the latest announcements, 52 of the 68 planned closures now have confirmed locations. Most stores will close permanently on Saturday, August 31, while one will remain open until mid-September.
Staff affected by the closures have been informed, with the company aiming to offer alternative roles where possible. Retail director Darren MacDonald acknowledged the impact on shoppers but said customers would be welcomed at nearby stores.
The full list of Poundland store closures
Twelve stores are scheduled to close on Sunday, August 24, followed by 11 more on Sunday, 31 August, and a final one in Irvine on Sunday, 14 September.
Stores closed on August 10:
- Ammanford
- Birmingham Fort
- Cardiff Valegate
- Cramlington
- Leicester
- Long Eaton
- Port Glasgow
- Seaham
- Shrewsbury
- Tunbridge Wells
Stores closing on August 17:
- Bedford
- Bidston Moss
- Broxburn
- Craigavon
- Dartmouth
- East Dulwich
- Falmouth
- Hull St Andrews
- Newtonabbey
- Perth
- Poole
- Sunderland
- Stafford
- Thornaby
- Worcester
Stores closing on August 24:
- Brigg
- Canterbury
- Coventry
- Newcastle
- Kings Heath
- Peterborough
- Peterlee
- Rainham
- Salford
- Sheldon
- Wells
- Whitechapel
Stores closing on August 31:
- Blackburn
- Cookstown
- Erdington
- Kimberley
- Horsham
- Hull Holderness
- Kettering
- Omagh
- Shepherd’s Bush
- Southport
- Taunton
Stores closing on September 14:
- Irvine
Poundland’s frozen and digital distribution centre in Darton, South Yorkshire, will also shut later this year.
This will be followed by the closure of its national distribution centre in Springvale, Bilston, West Midlands, in early 2026. Stores will then be served from the remaining hubs in Wigan and Harlow.
Poundland began a large-scale clearance sale at the start of the month, with hundreds of items available on its website – including toiletries, children’s toys, and seasonal products – priced from as little as 10p.