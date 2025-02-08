This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Unclaimed lottery prizes are more common than you might think, with winning tickets sometimes sitting in wallets, bags, or online accounts before their holders realise the life-changing amount of money they’re eligible to claim.

Unfortunately, one less ticket is up for grabs, as a EuroMillions jackpot worth over £83.4m was claimed after 13 days of no one stepping forward, according to operator Allwyn.

The winning ticket for the January 24 draw, valued at £83,474,081.80, was purchased in the UK. It was the largest unclaimed prize that had been left for six days or more when it was first reported late last week.

But don't lose hope – there could still be a life-changing ticket tucked away in your jacket pocket, left in the glove compartment of your car, or sitting untouched in an old email.

With many unclaimed tickets still out there, it’s worth checking the list below - you might just be holding the key to a fortune!

(Photo: Getty Images)

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets, and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online. For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

Let’s be honest: hitting the jackpot isn’t easy. The odds are slim, but there are ways to improve your chances and spend less money while pursuing that life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been popular for as long as the draws themselves - and for good reason. By pooling resources with others, you can boost your odds of winning.

Sure, you’ll have to share the prize, but when it’s a £100 million EuroMillions jackpot, does that really matter?

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

EuroMillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on September 3.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by March 2, 2025.

EuroMillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on October 18, and the lucky ticket holder has until April 16, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea area.

EuroMillions - £84,935.20

A third EuroMillions ticket is out there. The draw in question took place on November 5, and the lucky ticket holder has until May 4, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Thanet area.

EuroMillions - £321,840.60

A fourth EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on November 19, and the lucky ticket holder has until May 18, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

EuroMillions - £57,918.40

A fifth EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on December 6, and the lucky ticket holder has until June 4, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

EuroMillions - £1m

A sixth millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on December 27, and the lucky ticket holder has until June 25, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Wiltshire.

EuroMillions - £137,981.30

A seventh EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on December 31, and the lucky ticket holder has until May 29, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the District of Huntingdonshire.

EuroMillions - £68,232.20

An eighth EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed following the draw on January 14. The lucky winner has until July 13, 2025, to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased in the London Borough of Ealing.

EuroMillions - £66,244.60

A ninth EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed following the draw on January 24. The lucky winner has until July 23, 2025, to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased in Hayes.

Lotto - £1m

A Lotto millionaire bought their ticket in Buckinghamshire, for the draw that took place on 14 December.

The unclaimed ticket won with the numbers 1, 11, 12, 17, 19, 54 (Bonus 3), and the holder has until 12 June 2025 to come forward.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.

Have you checked your tickets lately? Don’t let a life-changing prize slip through your fingers! If you’ve found an unclaimed jackpot or have any tips for tracking down forgotten tickets, share your thoughts in the comment section.