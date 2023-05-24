Staff at a family-run funeral directors in Leighton are reflecting on its historic legacy as they mark its 100-year anniversary.

Dillamore Funeral Service, in Linslade, has operated from the same premises since its inception by Samuel Dillamore in 1923. In the early days, it coexisted as a home furnishing, home removals and undertaking business which included an upstairs workshop where coffins were handmade from start to finish. Eventually it divided into two separate businesses which continued to pass from generation to generation of Dillamores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even the Second World War did not deter the family’s dedication, while Samuel’s son, Frederick, also served on war duty. The company provided funeral care to soldiers killed in battle, and returned to the Royal Airforce field in Wing, and still holds the records of the personnel tended to at the time.

Dillamore has been located on Old Road for 100 years.

An Anderson air raid shelter, which was used for protection during World War II, still remains in the cellar of the premises.

A spokeswoman for Dillamore said the family was ‘proud’ to have reached the impressive milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Dillamore is a fourth-generation family business, and family is at the heart of what we do. While the business has evolved over the years to adapt to changes in the sector, and the needs of our customer, our core values have always remained the same – to serve the local community by providing the very best funeral care, and centering families in everything we do.

“We are still located in the original premises on Old Road and embrace the historic legacy of Dillamore. We are really proud that, after all these years, we are still at the forefront of funeral care in the town.

Samuel Dillamore (far right) founded the business in 1923.

“We are now looking forward to the next 100 years of serving the community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across the century, the business has seen many industry trends and changes, including a shift from burials to cremation which remains the more popular choice today.

However, with many people becoming more environmentally aware, green and eco funerals are also on the rise. Eco funerals can include natural burial grounds, biodegradable coffins – from bamboo to sea grass to wool, cardboard, willow and banana leaf - often with a tree planted in place of a headstone.

Speaking of the sector as a whole, the family believes the future of funerals is going digital, which could include services from online memorials and webcasting to the removal of social media pages, while trends in the personalisation of funerals continue to grow.

A receipt for the £110 deposit for the purchase of the Old Road premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokeswoman added: “We are committed to future-proofing the company for the next 100 years.

“As an independent family funeral directors, we are committed to retaining our independence in order to provide the local community with the best funeral care.