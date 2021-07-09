Leighton Buzzard developer acquires borehole drilling company as the challenges of climate change loom large

Leighton Buzzard-based developer Arnold White Group (AW Group) has completed the acquisition of borehole drilling company Synergy Boreholes and Systems Ltd. The new borehole drilling arm of the business will be known as AW Synergy.

AW Synergy will specialise exclusively in two areas, geothermal and water installations to beyond 200m.

As Synergy Boreholes and Systems, the company grew from a single percussion rig, drilling shallow water wells, to the leading geothermal drilling company in the UK. The company has reached a point where taking this business to the next level requires a substantial capital investment.

Geothermal installation at St George's College, Weybridge

AW Group has stepped in to provide this much-needed investment and help to address the challenges of tomorrow, such as climate change and helping to achieve net zero carbon.

Ian Foll, Managing Director of AW Energy and AW Renewables said: “We are delighted to acquire Synergy Boreholes and Systems Ltd and continue to grow the business. AW Group has so far focussed on decarbonising transport and delivering renewable electricity. The acquisition of Synergy Boreholes and Systems means that we will now be able to contribute to decarbonising heat.

“There is a bright future for the delivery of Geothermal Ground Source boreholes in the UK, as the Government aims to achieve a net zero carbon economy by 2050. We can play a significant role in meeting this target. We look forward to growing this arm of the business and making a positive difference.”