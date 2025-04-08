Leighton Buzzard Post Office could become franchise by the autumn
But the future of the town's Church Square branch still remains in limbo, as the decision means that it could stay in place – or relocate or close under new operators.
The company is planning to franchise 108 directly-run ‘crown’ branches by autumn 2025 as part of its strategy to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.
Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a new deal for postmasters, helping to create a long term, sustainable future for the Post Office.
“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10 per cent.”
News that the Leighton Buzzard branch had been earmarked for closure broke in November 2024 – and a petition was launched by the local Liberal Democrat group.
The campaign contained the signatures of over 2,600 residents and was delivered to the company's London headquarters in February.
Speaking at the time, Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Shaun Roberts (Leighton Linslade South) said: “Our Post Office is at the heart of our community, always busy and offering a wide range of services.
"Losing it would be a devastating blow to the town centre at a time when our local businesses need support to keep on thriving.
"We will continue fighting to make sure our Post Office is safeguarded for the future."
The Post Office has said it anticipates that most of the 108 branches affected by the announcement will remain at their current locations, but some may be relocated, potentially leading to closures and affecting staff.
The company added that communities impacted by the changes will still have access to Post Office services, either at the same site or nearby.
The decision follows a review of the branches announced late last year, which was initiated after the organisation underwent a major overhaul in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.
