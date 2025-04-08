Leighton Buzzard Post Office could become franchise by the autumn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Post Office has confirmed that it will be selling off its Leighton Buzzard crown branch – meaning it could become a franchise by the autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the future of the town's Church Square branch still remains in limbo, as the decision means that it could stay in place – or relocate or close under new operators.

The company is planning to franchise 108 directly-run ‘crown’ branches by autumn 2025 as part of its strategy to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a new deal for postmasters, helping to create a long term, sustainable future for the Post Office.

Leighton Buzzard Post Office.

“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10 per cent.”

News that the Leighton Buzzard branch had been earmarked for closure broke in November 2024 – and a petition was launched by the local Liberal Democrat group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Shaun Roberts (Leighton Linslade South) said: “Our Post Office is at the heart of our community, always busy and offering a wide range of services.

"Losing it would be a devastating blow to the town centre at a time when our local businesses need support to keep on thriving.

"We will continue fighting to make sure our Post Office is safeguarded for the future."

The Post Office has said it anticipates that most of the 108 branches affected by the announcement will remain at their current locations, but some may be relocated, potentially leading to closures and affecting staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company added that communities impacted by the changes will still have access to Post Office services, either at the same site or nearby.

The decision follows a review of the branches announced late last year, which was initiated after the organisation underwent a major overhaul in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.