Leighton Buzzard's Halifax is closing today - here's the alternative banking options

The Leighton Buzzard branch of Halifax is closing today (January 20) – with the company saying customers are turning to alternative ways to manage their money.

In a blow to the town, Lloyds Banking Group announced last autumn that the High Street branch was going to shut in the new year.

It says that staff have been be offered a role at another branch – or in another part of the business.

A Halifax spokeswoman, said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their app or online, visits to our Leighton Buzzard branch have fallen over recent years.

A logo is pictured above the entrance to a branch of a Halifax Building Society(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by, free to use ATMs. Customers can also manage their money through our app, online, by calling us or speaking to a community banker.”

People can also use any other Halifax branches for their banking.

The community banker will be available in the Tactic Centre, Hockliffe Street, every Wednesday (from January 29) between 9am and 2.30pm. They will offer "face to face targeted support for as long as the community needs it".

Meanwhile, the nearest, free ATM is "a short walk away" (0.05 miles), and there are five free ATMs "within a quarter of a mile" of the closing branch.

The spokeswoman concluded: "87 per cent of our personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as mobile, internet or phone banking, as well as other branches.

"Mobile banking gives people 24/7, 365-day access and the power to view, understand and manage their money in one simple place.

"Customers can see all their money in one place, pay in cheques, apply for finance, check their credit score, message our customer support teams and much more.

"We use some of the latest technologies and systems to help keep our customers and their money safe. Our apps are also compatible with standard device screen readers."

However, although the Church Square Post Office is named as an alternative option, there is uncertainty about its future as it has been earmarked for potential closure.

What are your thoughts about the closure of Halifax in the town? Email [email protected] and tell us if it will affect you.