New non-executive chair for successful Leighton Buzzard estate agent group

The Leighton Buzzard-based estate agents Connells Group has announced the appointment of Sarah Whitney as non-executive chair.

Subject to regulatory approval, Sarah will become the new non-executive chair of Connells Group from current chair, Mark Lund, in September.

Sarah has an extensive background in property and finance, gained through senior roles across a number of sectors.

Sarah Whitney

She is an experienced non-executive director, and serves on the boards of BBGI Global Infrastructure SA, Bellway plc, Tritax EuroBox plc, and JP Morgan Global Growth & Income plc. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Founded in 1936, with over 1,200 branches nationwide, Connells Group is the biggest and most successful UK estate agency network. In addition to operating under the Connells brand, the group trades under more thank 80 other well-known local names, and is part of the Skipton Group.

In joining the Skipton Board, Sarah will have oversight of a collection of businesses employing around 18,000 people spanning the housing, financial services and IT industries.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining Connells Group and have already been impressed by the breadth of their operations that touch every part of the UK’s housing market.

"It is a business that prides itself on its people and I look forward to supporting the continued success of the business.”