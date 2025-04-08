New operator confirmed for Leighton Buzzard Post Office, says MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new operator has been confirmed for Leighton Buzzard Post Office, says the town’s MP – and the location of the new branch will be announced “in the next few weeks.”

The Post Office confirmed on Tuesday, April 8 that it would be selling off its Leighton Buzzard crown branch as part of its strategy to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

The company is planning to franchise 108 directly-run ‘crown’ branches by autumn 2025 – but the decision still leaves the Church Square site in limbo – as it could either stay in place, or end up relocating or closing under the new operators.

Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, said: “In welcome news, the Post Office confirmed a new operator has come forward to manage the Leighton Buzzard branch.

A picture from Ms Mayer's visit to meet CWU and current post office manager in November 2024. (L to R): Neal Kidwell, CWU Royal Mail Area Delivery Rep, Harsah Shah, Manager of Leighton Buzzard post office, and Tim Pavelin, CWU Representative of Anligian and Midland Region Post Offices. Image: Alex Mayer MP.

"The government is providing £87m to help the Post Office deliver its plans for the Leighton Buzzard branch as well as its wider plans for post offices in every community.

"The Post Office will announce the location of the branch within the next few weeks.”

Ms Mayer also says she received a letter from the Post Office, which “further confirmed” that the company would work to ensure there will be no break in services – and that customers will continue to be able to access banking, bill payments, passport applications and everything to post letters and parcels.

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a new deal for postmasters, helping to create a long term, sustainable future for the Post Office.

Leighton Buzzard Post Office.

“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10 per cent.”

News that the Leighton Buzzard branch had been earmarked for closure broke in November 2024 – and a petition was launched by the local Liberal Democrat group.

Speaking at the time, Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Shaun Roberts (Leighton Linslade South) said: “Our Post Office is at the heart of our community, always busy and offering a wide range of services.

"Losing it would be a devastating blow to the town centre at a time when our local businesses need support to keep on thriving.

"We will continue fighting to make sure our Post Office is safeguarded for the future."

The Post Office has said it anticipates that most of the 108 branches affected by the announcement will remain at their current locations, but some may be relocated, potentially leading to closures and affecting staff.

The company added that communities impacted by the changes will still have access to Post Office services, either at the same site or nearby.

The decision follows a review of the branches announced late last year, which was initiated after the organisation underwent a major overhaul in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.

