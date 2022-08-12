Offer of financial help to give Leighton-Linslade clubs a sporting chance

The reminder has been issued by members of the Leighton, Linslade and District Sports Council which receives modest annual funding from the town council.

The Sports Council currently has representatives from around 17 different sports involving more than 3,000 people, with affiliated members typically meeting four times a year to consider requests for grants and other activities.

The Sports Council, a grass-roots organisation which helps a wide range of sporting activities to grow, develop and flourish, traditionally makes modest grants for equipment, coaching and other sporting needs.

Sports clubs can apply for funding (Getty Images)

In its latest round of grants, the council has awarded:

> Leighton Town Youth Football Club £360 for five people to attain Level 1 coaching status;

> Leighton Buzzard Tennis Club £367 for new equipment and coaching courses;

> Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club £450 for Foundation Safety and Rescue training.

Sports Council co-chairs, Leighton Rugby Club president Gordon Fletcher and Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club official Cyd Smith, have been the driving force behind the organisation for many years, and are encouraging newly emerging sports organisations to become affiliated

Gordon said: “Whilst we have limited funds, we can ‘make a difference’ with grants of up to half the cost of providing equipment and improving standards of coaching.

Adds Cyd: “There is immense satisfaction in helping sporting activities in our community to flourish, and our doors remain open to become affiliated to the Sports Council to qualify for some financial support. We would very much welcome sport clubs not currently affiliated to become involved to help them with their voluntary work in these difficult times.”

Sports currently affiliated to the council include athletics, badminton, table tennis, canoeing, cricket, croquet, football, golf, hockey, cycling, rugby, swimming and tennis.