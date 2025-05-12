Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors help out at the Appledown Fun Dog Show - May 2025
It was a great atmosphere throughout the day, and lovely weather, plus the team got to meet lots of lovely local people and their dogs. There were a number of different stalls including a Pimms tent, BBQ, cake stand and lots of goodies to buy.
In total, the show raised an amazing amount of money - £10,000! This is an extraordinary amount that will go to helping lots of dogs in need!
Anna Roberts, Marketing Manager at OMM said: "OMM was proud to support the Appledown Fun Dog Show last weekend! We love working within our local community and seeing everyone come together for such a fantastic cause. It was a great day filled with wagging tails and generosity!"
What do Appledown Rescue do?
Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels was established in 1999. Since that time, they have worked tirelessly in the local area to take in dogs that, for many reasons and often through no fault of their own, have ended up as strays and unwanted pets.
They have a simple aim to give each stray and unwanted dog a warm bed, good food, medical treatment and love until, when the time is right, they find them a home. Their hope is that home is forever, where they can finally live the life of a much-loved pet, the life every dog deserves.
To find out more about this wonderful work they do, please see more information here: Appledown Rescue & Rehoming Kennels – Rescue & Rehoming Dogs in Eaton Bray