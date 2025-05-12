Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors help out at the Appledown Fun Dog Show - May 2025

By Anna Roberts
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 16:12 BST
Appledown Fun Dog Showplaceholder image
Appledown Fun Dog Show
On Saturday 10th May, a few staff members went to help out at the Appledown Fun Dog Show, in Eaton Bray hosting the toy stall.

It was a great atmosphere throughout the day, and lovely weather, plus the team got to meet lots of lovely local people and their dogs. There were a number of different stalls including a Pimms tent, BBQ, cake stand and lots of goodies to buy.

Most Popular

In total, the show raised an amazing amount of money - £10,000! This is an extraordinary amount that will go to helping lots of dogs in need!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anna Roberts, Marketing Manager at OMM said: "OMM was proud to support the Appledown Fun Dog Show last weekend! We love working within our local community and seeing everyone come together for such a fantastic cause. It was a great day filled with wagging tails and generosity!"

Appledown Fun Dog Showplaceholder image
Appledown Fun Dog Show

What do Appledown Rescue do?

Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels was established in 1999. Since that time, they have worked tirelessly in the local area to take in dogs that, for many reasons and often through no fault of their own, have ended up as strays and unwanted pets.

They have a simple aim to give each stray and unwanted dog a warm bed, good food, medical treatment and love until, when the time is right, they find them a home. Their hope is that home is forever, where they can finally live the life of a much-loved pet, the life every dog deserves.

To find out more about this wonderful work they do, please see more information here: Appledown Rescue & Rehoming Kennels – Rescue & Rehoming Dogs in Eaton Bray

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice