Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors help out at the Appledown Fun Dog Show - May 2025

Appledown Fun Dog Show

On Saturday 10th May, a few staff members went to help out at the Appledown Fun Dog Show, in Eaton Bray hosting the toy stall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a great atmosphere throughout the day, and lovely weather, plus the team got to meet lots of lovely local people and their dogs. There were a number of different stalls including a Pimms tent, BBQ, cake stand and lots of goodies to buy.

In total, the show raised an amazing amount of money - £10,000! This is an extraordinary amount that will go to helping lots of dogs in need!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Roberts, Marketing Manager at OMM said: "OMM was proud to support the Appledown Fun Dog Show last weekend! We love working within our local community and seeing everyone come together for such a fantastic cause. It was a great day filled with wagging tails and generosity!"

Appledown Fun Dog Show

What do Appledown Rescue do?

Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels was established in 1999. Since that time, they have worked tirelessly in the local area to take in dogs that, for many reasons and often through no fault of their own, have ended up as strays and unwanted pets.

They have a simple aim to give each stray and unwanted dog a warm bed, good food, medical treatment and love until, when the time is right, they find them a home. Their hope is that home is forever, where they can finally live the life of a much-loved pet, the life every dog deserves.

To find out more about this wonderful work they do, please see more information here: Appledown Rescue & Rehoming Kennels – Rescue & Rehoming Dogs in Eaton Bray