Second petition launches to safeguard future of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Blossom Cafe

Last month we reported how the owner of the garden centre and Blossom Cafe had launched a paper petition against the plans for redevelopment of the site.

That has already received more than 2,000 signatures in just over two weeks from visitors, and now Iris Lee-Lo, wife of owner Anthony Lo, has told the LBO that an e-petition is now up and running.

The petition can be viewed here, with Iris adding: “We would like to thank our valued customers for the overwhelming support so far in signing our in-store paper petition however we have now launched an e-petition for residents to support our campaign.”

Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Blossom Cafe

Earlier this year, a survey was published which detailed proposals for a new, 44-home development on the land called Briggington Grange, which caused upset amongst community members who feared for the garden centre’s future.

The LBO understands garden centre still has a number of years left on its lease, and that the developers’ intention is to work with the business so it can be relocated to a new place and doesn’t sit amongst the housing.

However, Iris claims that they have had very little communication with the developers - Thrive Homes and Logic Land - and wish to emphasise that the garden centre and cafe are still open for business.