Second petition launches to safeguard future of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Blossom Cafe
The campaign to save Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre has now gone online following the setting up of a new petition.
Last month we reported how the owner of the garden centre and Blossom Cafe had launched a paper petition against the plans for redevelopment of the site.
That has already received more than 2,000 signatures in just over two weeks from visitors, and now Iris Lee-Lo, wife of owner Anthony Lo, has told the LBO that an e-petition is now up and running.
The petition can be viewed here, with Iris adding: “We would like to thank our valued customers for the overwhelming support so far in signing our in-store paper petition however we have now launched an e-petition for residents to support our campaign.”
Earlier this year, a survey was published which detailed proposals for a new, 44-home development on the land called Briggington Grange, which caused upset amongst community members who feared for the garden centre’s future.
The LBO understands garden centre still has a number of years left on its lease, and that the developers’ intention is to work with the business so it can be relocated to a new place and doesn’t sit amongst the housing.
However, Iris claims that they have had very little communication with the developers - Thrive Homes and Logic Land - and wish to emphasise that the garden centre and cafe are still open for business.
Iris has said the places the garden centre could relocate to are “limited” and that it was a “big surprise” when they found out that the land was sold.