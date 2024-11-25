Shop local this Christmas with Small Business Saturday event in Leighton Buzzard

Put the fun into Christmas shopping by supporting Small Business Saturday and the economy in Leighton Buzzard.

The event is being held on December 7 with the town hosting a range of seasonal stalls offering Christmas goods, refreshments and entertainment.

Small Business Saturday is part of a national campaign to promote small businesses and encourage people to shop locally.

“The whole ethos is about encouraging people to think big but shop small to help support local businesses”, said Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of LB First which helps organise the event.

Gennaro Borrelli is encouraging people to shop locally at Small Business Saturday Event

“We know research by the consumer magazine Which has found that pre Christmas Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are not all they are purported to be, they’re all a bit of gimmick. Often shoppers can find cheaper, better deals closer to home and are beginning to realise the value of shopping locally.

“They can buy value for money products and support the local economy without having to travel.

“If you spend £1 in your own town it is circulated locally and not siphoned off as it would be if spent at remote shopping centres or online.”

Small Business Saturday, which has been growing year on year in Leighton Buzzard, will also feature local entertainer Kevin McDermottt who will be performing on the day.

Added Gennaro: “He's a great performer who will be adding to the fun atmosphere of the event which will feature lots of independent retailers selling unique quality goods.

“Forget online and enjoy your Christmas shopping in a traditional market town like Leighton Buzzard.”

Small Business Saturday is a UK campaign to support small business, taking place on the first Saturday in December each year. The campaign encourages businesses to promote themselves and work with other small businesses, and consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small, independent businesses in their communities.

The first Small Business Saturday took place on December 7, 2013. Small Business Saturday 2017 was the most successful campaign with an estimated £748 million spent on the day.