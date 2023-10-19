Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Tuffnells depot in Leighton Buzzard has reopened after the company went bust in June.

Tuffnells Parcels Express collapsed on June 12, affecting 2,000 jobs across 33 sites, including 30 at Leighton Buzzard.

The Sheffield-based delivery firm entered administration after failing to secure emergency funding.

But a rescue deal put together by rival DX Group has meant 15 Tuffnells sites, including the depot at Stanbridge Road in Leighton Buzzard, have been saved.

DX chief executive Paul Ibbetson, said: "We have now reopened 12 of the 15 former Tuffnells depots that we took on from the administrator of Tuffnells in late June.

"These openings substantially increase our freight capability across the country, from the South of England, through the Midlands, Yorkshire, and into Scotland. They will provide the additional capacity we need to handle the volume growth that we are experiencing. They will also support our drive for further efficiencies, environmental and customer service benefits.

“Developing the depot network is a key component in delivering our continued growth plans, and we expect to be able to report on further openings over the coming months.”

It was reported Tuffnells, which delivered large items to the retail sector, had suffered as a result of Covid-19, increased costs and market competition. It had been taken into independent ownership in 2020.

DX Group has now re-opened 12 of the 15 former Tuffnells depots it acquired from the administrator.