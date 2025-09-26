2026 Carnival planning underway

Carnival 2026 is set for 11th July (the regular second Saturday in July) and the theme has now been announced as “Pick Your Own Theme”. The theme was decided after a number of groups asked for an open theme where they can choose themselves what their procession entry will portray.

The procession in 2026 will have three competitive sections – Schools & Children’s Organisations, Open (including businesses), Walking & Cycling. Section winners will win the section shield to hols for a year and a mini trophy to keep, together with a £50 cash prize. The first three in each section will receive rosettes, second and third in the Schools & Children’s Organisation section will also receive mini trophies. All procession entrants receive a certificate.

It has been agreed that the fees for stalls and programme adverts will be held at 2025 levels.

Twenty-one groups who benefit residents of Leighton-Linslade will have a share of the proceeds of Carnival 2025. In addition, the Carnival Court each nominate a group to receive a donation. Despite massive increases in the cost of running Carnival which lead to a smaller surplus in 2025, the total being distributed is just short of £5000. The presentations to these groups will be made in October, on the same night as Carnival’s AGM.

The existing Committee would welcome new members coming forward to help us with Carnival 2026. There are many tasks that we would welcome help with in the run up to Carnival Day and on the day itself. We would also welcome new members onto the Committee – message us at [email protected] if you would like more information.