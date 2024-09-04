A chance to showcase the town: Leighton Linslade calls on local artists for town centre art project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Linslade Town Council is calling on local artists to bring their creative vision to life in an exciting new town centre art project. Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), this initiative invites artists to design and paint planters that will be placed throughout the town centre, capturing the essence of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade through its landmarks, history, and community spirit.

This project is coordinated at the artist level by local artists Rachael Presky and Esther North of Sylvie Signs, who will provide guidance and support throughout the creative process. Their expertise will help ensure that each piece resonates with the town’s character and reflects the collective vision of the community, whilst ensuring that all artists work within the wider brief.

“This is an incredible opportunity for artists to contribute to the town’s cultural landscape,” said Rachael Presky. “We’re excited to see how local talent will interpret Leighton Linslade’s unique charm and create lasting artworks that everyone can enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esther North added, “We’re looking forward to working with a diverse group of artists and helping them bring their ideas to life. This project is about more than just beautifying the town; it’s about celebrating what makes Leighton Linslade special.”

Design Brief Colour Scheme Graphic

Call for Artists: How to Get Involved

Local artists interested in participating in the project are encouraged to contact Louise Salmon, Head of Cultural and Economic Services at Leighton Linslade Town Council to receive the design brief. The proposals should include:

A brief description of the artist’s concept and how it reflects the essence of Leighton Linslade.

Visual sketches or examples of previous work.

A short biography or artist statement.

The selected artists will be commissioned to create their designs on planters that will be installed in key locations throughout the town centre. Each piece will be a public celebration of Leighton Linslade’s unique character and charm, turning everyday objects into works of art that residents and visitors can enjoy for years to come.

We are also looking for the local community to nominate local artists or creatives who could be depicted in the murals. This could be musicians, poets, writers, singers or dancers who have positively contributed to its creativity.

Submission Details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals should be submitted to [email protected] by 18th September 2024.

This project is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), a government initiative aimed at building stronger communities and improving local spaces by investing in projects that benefit residents and businesses alike.