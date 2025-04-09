Award for volunteer who helps Leighton Buzzard community
Karen has volunteered for local charity, Drug and Alcohol Family Support (DAFS), since 2022. Offering support to loved ones of those in addiction.
Drug and Alcohol Family Support (DAFS) was founded by Lynn Fox and Val Forsey in 2018, using their own lived experience of supporting a loved one in addiction.
The charity began with one group in Newport Pagnell and has since grown to offering support groups and 1-2-1 support across Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard and Bedford.
The charity also holds wellbeing events, guest speaker events and craft sessions.
Val Forsey, one of DAFS founders, said: “Karen volunteers with DAFS who support local families affected by a loved one’s addiction to drugs or alcohol
“Karen represents our team of fantastic volunteers who help to run DAFS. She facilitates several of our groups and is also our volunteer coordinator.
“We provide support group meetings across Milton Keynes, Bedford and Leighton Buzzard. Addiction is a cruel disease that does not discriminate… it can happen to anyone and it devastates entire families.
“Family members (18+) who are struggling to cope with the trauma caused by having a loved one trapped in addiction, can come and connect with others in a safe, confidential place where there is no judgement or condemnation. They can be their authentic selves, feel heard and understood and be supported to become stronger and empowered, through self-care and knowledge gained from others who get it. This is a free service run by volunteers with lived experience.”