Beansprout proud to support the next generation at Leighton Buzzard RFC – with one young star heading to Twickenham

Leighton Buzzard U11 in their new kit with Beansprout

Beansprout Consultancy is proud to sponsor the Leighton Buzzard RFC U11s playing jerseys for the 2025 season – and the timing couldn’t be better, with one of their young players making national headlines.

This Saturday, 27th September 2025, Leighton Buzzard U11 scrum-half Eilah Giles will have the honour of leading out England at the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final against Canada at Twickenham.

Eilah has also raised more than £4,000 for rugby mental health charity LooseHeadz through her World Cup Walk – an incredible achievement for such a young player. (Find out more or support her here: justgiving.com/page/eilah-giles-1726668175382). You can also follow her journey on Instagram at @eilahgrace.

For Helen and Kevin, co-founders of Beansprout, the decision to sponsor Leighton Buzzard RFC U11s came naturally. Every time they met with the team, they saw their own values reflected back: the strong sense of family and the commitment to building a vibrant community.

Eilah Giles collecting her shirt from Helen Christopher of Beansprout.

“Community rugby clubs like ours rely heavily on the generosity of sponsors to cover essential costs such as equipment, facilities and kit. That's why we are especially grateful to Helen and Kevin and Beansprout for sponsoring our U11s playing jerseys this season.

Their support not only helps our young players take the field with pride but also strengthens the grassroots game by showing how local businesses and community sport can grow together.”

Lee Beaumont, Chairman of Leighton Buzzard RFC

This partnership is about more than just kit. It’s about helping young players take the field with confidence, knowing they have the support of local businesses behind them. It’s about encouraging the next generation to thrive, both on and off the pitch, while celebrating the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and belonging.