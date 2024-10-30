Budget 2024: Real change begins, says local MP

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has today delivered the first Labour Budget in 15 years. Local MP Alex Mayer, who was in the House of Commons Chamber to hear the key announcements, welcomed the focus on fixing the foundations of the economy and the pay rise for people earning the National Living Wage.

6,800 people in Central Bedfordshire earn the National Living Wage which will increase to £12.21 an hour. It is also set to increase by £1.40 for 18-20 year olds.

Ms Mayer said: “This was always going to be a tough budget after the appalling legacy left by the Conservatives who crashed Britain’s economy. You can’t undo 14 years of poor decisions overnight so this was always going to be about tough choices and trade offs.

“I was pleased to see a pay boost for 6,800 local people through the rise in the National Living Wage and the largest real terms increase in NHS spending in 14 years.

“I particularly welcome the Chancellor’s pledge to unlock East West Rail and regenerate Euston – two commitments that will directly benefit thousands of local commuters.

“I also welcome the additional funding to tackle shoplifting - something I have consistently called for alongside Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard.

“Many will also raise a glass to the penny off the cost of a pint.

“The Government has chosen to protect working people’s pay slips whilst reversing the decline in our public services. This is the start of a new chapter towards making Britain better off.”