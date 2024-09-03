Bumper £56,000 donated by Rotary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotary had a fantastic year between July 2023 and June 2024 and were able to donate a bumper £56,000 to a wide variety of charities and local organisations and it's all thanks to the generous support received from the Leighton Linslade community.

Immediate Past President Richard Ramsbothom and Current President Steve Bigrave sent their sincere thanks to the whole Leighton Linslade Community for the fantastic support it gave to Rotary in the 23/24 Rotary year.

This support enabled the club to continue to assist a wide range of charities and local organisations as well as to continue to fund its own Yes We Can Disability Sports program and organise events such as May Day Fayre and the Laser Light Show.

Richard and Steve said

"Without the support of the whole of our great community Rotary would not be able to assist in the way it does so whether you are an individual, a company, a trust or our local council - THANK YOU"