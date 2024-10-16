Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clocks will go back an hour in the early hours of Sunday 27 October and our evenings will be get a whole hour darker. This will mark the end of British Summer Time (BST) and daylight saving, and a return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

But local MP Alex Mayer wants to see a fundamental shake up of time. She suggests clocks remain one hour ahead of GMT in winter, and then two hours ahead in the spring.

This was first introduced by Winston Churchill in the Second World War, as an energy-saving measure.

In a letter to Secretary of State for Business and Skills, Ms Mayer argues that in the midst of a climate emergency moving back to “Churchill Time” is an ideal way to cut energy use (and bills) once again.

Alex Mayer MP

It could also mean people enjoy more time outdoors in autumn evenings spending money in their local communities and giving hospitality and retail sectors a much-needed boost.

Studies have found road collisions increase by 19% in the two weeks immediately after October’s clock change so a change to lighter evenings could also reduce the burden on the NHS.

Ms Mayer said: “During World War II we maximised daylight hours to conserve vital energy resources. There’s another crisis today, and in this time of climate crisis, it’s time to think about making best use of our natural daylight.”