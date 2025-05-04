Chaplains Corner by Lee Trabucchi, Minister Spirit & Truth Church, Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I sometimes find that when I turn on the news, I’m quickly overwhelmed by the scale of depressing reports. Wars, rumours of wars, a cost-of-living crisis, cyber-attacks, natural disasters, evil acts…I could go on. I often find myself regretting that I bothered checking what was going on in the world.

However, there was a recent headline that really caught my attention. The headline was this: “The Quiet Revival: Gen Z leads rise in church attendance”.

For a long time, news reports have suggested that church attendance has been on the decline. In contrast, recent research by the Bible Society shows that there appears to be a change in the spiritual climate. They highlighted that something amazing is happening across churches in England and Wales.

The statistics indicate that there are now over 2 million more people going to church in the UK, compared to 2018. It is also estimated that 33% of all churchgoers are aged between 18-30, an age group once known as the missing generation.

Lee Trabucchi, Minister Spirit & Truth Church

On top of this research, in March, The Times reported that Bible sales increased a whopping 87% between 2019 and 2024.

When writing about this change in spiritual climate Phil Knox comments, “I do not believe we are in full scale revival, but we may be seeing the first fruits. Let’s commit to praying for more and believing for greater, locally, nationally and globally.” The church is alive and growing!

C.S Lewis once said 'Christianity, if false, is of no importance, and if true, of infinite importance.’ Our view is that Jesus Christ is just as relevant to the world today as He was 2000 years ago.

If you are interested in exploring the Christian faith, we are starting an Alpha which provides this space. Alpha is a series of interactive sessions that explore the Christian faith. For each session we will eat together, watch a short talk and then we will break into smaller groups for discussion.

If you would like more information on Alpha, please visit www.spiritandtruth.co.uk/alpha/ or email me via [email protected]