Christmas Festival Weekend kicks off the festive season in Leighton Buzzard
On Friday evening (November 29) the town hosts a traditional festive market featuring handmade crafts and gifts, funfair and live entertainment with a programme full of local acts and performances.
There’s also a fireworks display with a festive food court in Church Square offering freshly made hot street food and beverages, along with music and Santa’s grotto.
The fun starts from 4pm in the High Street with the lights switch-on taking place at 7pm.
On Saturday, the popular Leighton Fun Runners Santa Dash takes place from Parson’s Close Recreation Ground with hundreds of Santas dashing through the streets of Leighton-Linslade.
The festive markets continue with the Charter Market taking place alongside the Handmade and Craft Market with appearances from Sparky The Robot and local performing groups bringing some festive cheer to the town.
On Sunday there’s a chance to do some festive shopping on the high street, perfect for those looking for some unique Christmas gifts. Visitors can also look forward to performances from Wendy Sings & LSJ Trio, while Sami Sleigh, Lairy Fairy & The Christmas Puddings alongside some naughty sofa driving Santas fill the market with sounds of laughter, mischief and mayhem.
The event has been organised by Leighton Linslade Town Council and LB First.
Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of LB First said: “The Christmas Festival Weekend is the only three-day event of its kind in the area which has grown since it first started around ten years ago. It was launched by a bunch of businesses who wanted to get together and organise a community event the town could be proud of and is now jointly organised by LB First and the town council.
"The event attracts people from all over the area but Leighton Buzzard is growing so there lots of new residents so we look forward to welcoming them to experience the Christmas festival for the first time.
"It’s going to be wonderful with a traditional Christmas feel and the perfect launch pad for the festive period showcasing what Leighton Buzzard is all about.”
The Christmas Lights switch-on will be performed by Katie Gray, founder of Leighton Buzzard charity Freddie and Friends which raises funds for people with Special Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
Funds raised from Santa’s Grotto will be donated to the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service and Community Foodbank.