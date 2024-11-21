Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A magical Christmas Festival Weekend heralds the start of yuletide in Leighton-Linslade next weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday evening (November 29) the town hosts a traditional festive market featuring handmade crafts and gifts, funfair and live entertainment with a programme full of local acts and performances.

There’s also a fireworks display with a festive food court in Church Square offering freshly made hot street food and beverages, along with music and Santa’s grotto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun starts from 4pm in the High Street with the lights switch-on taking place at 7pm.

The run-up to Christmas starts from 4pm on November 29 with the lights switch-on, firework display and live entertainment

On Saturday, the popular Leighton Fun Runners Santa Dash takes place from Parson’s Close Recreation Ground with hundreds of Santas dashing through the streets of Leighton-Linslade.

The festive markets continue with the Charter Market taking place alongside the Handmade and Craft Market with appearances from Sparky The Robot and local performing groups bringing some festive cheer to the town.

On Sunday there’s a chance to do some festive shopping on the high street, perfect for those looking for some unique Christmas gifts. Visitors can also look forward to performances from Wendy Sings & LSJ Trio, while Sami Sleigh, Lairy Fairy & The Christmas Puddings alongside some naughty sofa driving Santas fill the market with sounds of laughter, mischief and mayhem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has been organised by Leighton Linslade Town Council and LB First.

Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of LB First said: “The Christmas Festival Weekend is the only three-day event of its kind in the area which has grown since it first started around ten years ago. It was launched by a bunch of businesses who wanted to get together and organise a community event the town could be proud of and is now jointly organised by LB First and the town council.

"The event attracts people from all over the area but Leighton Buzzard is growing so there lots of new residents so we look forward to welcoming them to experience the Christmas festival for the first time.

"It’s going to be wonderful with a traditional Christmas feel and the perfect launch pad for the festive period showcasing what Leighton Buzzard is all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Lights switch-on will be performed by Katie Gray, founder of Leighton Buzzard charity Freddie and Friends which raises funds for people with Special Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Funds raised from Santa’s Grotto will be donated to the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service and Community Foodbank.