Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard MP thanks Salvation Army for ensuring children can unwrap gifts this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A hundred plus local families will enjoy a brighter Christmas this year thanks to Dunstable’s Salvation Army.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Salvation Army’s local Annual Christmas present appeal turned their Bullpond Lane HQ into a Santa’s toy emporium full of teddy bears, board games and building sets plus crayons and colouring pens - all donated by generous local people.

The gifts were then delivered across the town by Salvation Army volunteers to ensure the most vulnerable children and young people in, and around, Dunstable are able to unwrap a present this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Alex Mayer dropped round to thank Corps Officers Roger and Jacqueline Coates for their tireless efforts in supporting families this holiday season.

Alex Mayer MP at Salvation Army Dunstable

Speaking about the initiative Alex Mayer said: “This big effort remindsus of the true meaning of the season – compassion, generosity, and community. Thank you to everyone who has helped spread the joy of Christmas to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift.”

On her visit to the Salvation Army Ms Mayer also heard how 2025 will mark their 140th anniversary with a whole host of celebrations planned throughout the year.