Elm Lodge Care Home to feature at Leighton Buzzard market, sharing ‘Rocks of Kindness’

Elm Lodge Care Home is excited to announce its participation in the Leighton Buzzard Market on the 3rd and 7th of September, offering something unique and heartfelt to the local community.

Elm Lodge care home will be taking over a stall, where staff and residents will be handing out beautifully hand-painted "Rocks of Kindness." These vibrant rocks, each carefully crafted by the care home's residents, are designed to lift spirits and share a little joy with passers-by.

The initiative is part of Elm Lodge Care Home's commitment to spreading kindness and strengthening ties with the community.

The care team will also be promoting their upcoming open day on the 21st of September, where they invite everyone to join them for a special charity fundraising afternoon tea.

Proudly painting "Rocks of Kindness" for the Leighton Buzzard Market.

This event offers a wonderful opportunity to meet the dedicated care team and get to know the new manager, who is looking forward to warmly welcoming visitors.

Talia Greaves, Activities Coordinator at Elm Lodge Care Home says: "We're thrilled to be a part of the market this year and can't wait to share our ‘Rocks of Kindness’ with everyone,” said a representative from Elm Lodge Care Home.

“It’s a lovely way for us to bring a smile to people’s faces while also inviting them to our home for a special event that supports a great cause."

Elm Lodge Care Home is eager to meet with local residents at the market and encourages everyone to stop by their stall to pick up a rock and learn more about the upcoming open day. Don’t miss your chance to connect with this wonderful local care home and take home a little piece of kindness.

Mark your calendars for the 21st of September and join Elm Lodge for a memorable afternoon tea event, all in support of charity. Everyone is welcome to meet the team, enjoy some delicious treats, and experience the essence of caring that Elm Lodge Care Home is proud to offer.

If you're in Leighton Buzzard on the 3rd or 7th of September, be sure to pop by the market and say hello!