Exciting opportunity to teach the next generation about life on the farm

The NFU is looking for people in Bedfordshire with a passion for British food and farming to help inspire the next generation.

Opportunities are now available to become an NFU Farmers for Schools Ambassador.

This is an important role which sees people give talks in schools to help children understand where their food comes from, learn about the exciting and wide-ranging careers available in agriculture and get an insight into the life of a farmer.

This is a voluntary role and full training is provided.

Cambridgeshire farmer and NFU Farmers for Schools Ambassador Luke Abblitt.

A training session is being held at the NFU’s London office on April 29 and people are being encouraged to book a place as soon as possible.

Cambridgeshire arable farmer Luke Abblitt, who farms near Ramsey, close to Peterborough, has been an NFU Farmers for Schools Ambassador since the scheme started in 2022 and has given talks to more than 2,000 schoolchildren.

Mr Abblitt, who gave a talk at Haven High Academy, in Boston, Lincolnshire this week, said: “I would recommend this to anyone.

“The children are always so engaged and I come away from the talks with a massive buzz to know that I work in great industry and that people are interested in and care about the work we do.

Cambridgeshire farmer and NFU Farmers for Schools Ambassador Luke Abblitt with fellow ambassador, Lincolnshire flower grower Hannah Benson outside Haven High Academy, in Boston, Lincolnshire, where they gave a talk this week.

“I think it’s important that children know where their food comes from; that it’s not just from the supermarket.

“It’s important for everyone to understand the work that goes into producing food as well as the huge range of career opportunities available in agriculture. There are so many different jobs that many people might not know about.”

The NFU has trained more than 345 Farmers for Schools Ambassadors since April 2022.

The scheme is open to anyone who is passionate and knowledgeable about British food and farming, including farmers and growers, teachers, people working in farming-related industries and members of the public.

The expectation is that you will work with another ambassador and deliver at least two 30–45-minute assemblies over the course of an academic year.

You will undertake a training session covering what is required of you when out on a school visit.

To deliver an assembly in school you will have to complete a DBS check which will be processed through DBS Services and funded by the NFU.

Travel expenses can be reclaimed to attend the training and when out on a school visit.

* The training session will be on April 29, between 10am and 3pm at NFU London Westminaster office, 18 Smith Square, SW1P 3HZ.

To register for the training or to learn more about what is involved, go to: www.nfuonline.com/updates-and-information/nfu-farmers-for-schools-programme

You can also contact the NFU Education team at [email protected]