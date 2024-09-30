Flood alerts updated for Central Bedfordshire following heavy rainfall over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New flood alerts have been issued following more rain at the weekend.

An alert issued on the government floodline website earlier today, stated: “River levels are falling but remain high in response to recent heavy rainfall. Flooding is still possible for the next few days.

"Areas most at risk are around the River Ivel from Langford to Blunham, including the rivers Purwell, Hiz, Flit and Hit. Areas most at risk include the Ridgeway, Wellsfield, High Street, Tempsford Road, Grange Road and Mill Lane in Blunham.

“Other areas in Sandy most at risk are New Road, Bedford Road, Girtford Bridge, Great North Road, Rivermead Gardens, Mcmurdo Court, London Road, Church Path, Spring Grove, Poplar Close. Girtford Crescent, Sandford Rise, BrayBrook, All Hallows, Elmtree Road, Manor Road, Bickerdikes Gardens and Nursery Drive.

New flood alerts have been issued across Central Beds

“The forecast is for further rain over the next 24 hours which will keep river levels high. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message by 5pm today, Monday, September 30.”

Flood warnings have been removed for the following areas across Central Beds:

> River Flit, River Hit and River Ivel at Shefford and Clifton, removed at 9.53am on September 30.

> River Ivel at Langford, removed at 9.53am on September 30.

> River Ouzel at Leighton Buzzard, Stoke Hammond and Great Brickhill, removed at 9.03am on September 30.