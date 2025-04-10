Free leisure centre memberships for those living with Parkinson’s

Mike Kelly uses Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre

Leisure centres across Central Bedfordshire are offering free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s.

Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre, the brand-new Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre, Flitwick Leisure Centre, The Dunstable Centre, Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre and Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, offer the initiative co-designed with the charity Parkinson’s UK.

The membership is poised to enter its fourth year on World Parkinson’s Day on Friday, April 11, providing access to gym, swim and group exercise, as well as online Synergy Dance classes.

Everyone Active has run leisure and cultural facilities – including The Grove Theatre and Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre – in Central Bedfordshire since April 2023.

A free membership can be given to up to three carers to provide additional support, if needed.

Everyone Active currently supports 75 people in Central Bedfordshire living with Parkinson’s. It is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. Those living with the condition can find various activities, such as swimming, walking and dance beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Mike Kelly makes use of the free Parkinson’s membership at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

He said: “I genuinely believe the ongoing partnership between Everyone Active and Parkinson’s UK is fantastic news for people with Parkinson’s. Free access to the gym and pool gives people with Parkinson’s a far better quality of life over a longer period of time. For me, that means more quality time spent with family and friends in a far more active and independent way.”

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK for the fourth year running. We truly believe the membership makes a real difference to those living with the condition and their carers.

“We want to provide a safe and welcoming environment where the whole Parkinson’s community feel supported, and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.”

Tom Ingram, corporate partnerships manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition. Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained. We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”

For further information or to join, visit everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons

Those with underlying health conditions such as heart problems, diabetes or breathing issues should contact their GP before starting any new activity.