Free trees for Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable schools and communities - get applying says local MP and Parliament Trees Group chair

Schools, nurseries, resident associations and sports clubs across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency are being encouraged to apply for free trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local MP Alex Mayer, who is Chair of Parliament’s Woods and Trees “All-Party Group”. has joined forces with the Woodland Trust to urge people to get planting.

She says planting trees is especially important in our area as parts of the constituency are amongst some of the places identified as in greatest need of investment in trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area near Woodside Estate in Dunstable has a 64 "Tree Equity" rating, according to the Woodland Trust, and area near Grovebury Road in Leighton Buzzard has a 66 rating which means they are both in the 6% most tree deprived neighbourhoods in England.

Alex Mayer MP

You don’t need to be a tree expert to apply, just motivated to plan, plant, and take care of your splendid saplings. Land hosting the trees should be accessible to the public, and there is expert guidance provided about how much space you need to plant each sapling.

Commenting, Ms Mayer said: “This is a tree-mendous chance for local people to get planting. Planting new trees is an essential part of tackling the climate crisis and for ensuring wildlife can thrive. They are also a great way to tackle flooding. Please do apply - every sapling in the ground makes a difference.”

Residents can request a free tree pack from the Woodland Trust website. Applications for tree packs to be delivered in March 2025 close on 13 January. For more information, check out: https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/schools-and-communities/tree-pack-application/.