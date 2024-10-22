Here’s how to get fang-tastic treats in Leighton Buzzard this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As spooky season approaches, a housebuilder in Leighton Buzzard is giving away free Halloween packs for local children.

With the countdown to Halloween on, Redrow South Midlands is inviting local families to visit its Leestone Park development, in Leighton Buzzard, between Friday 18th October and Wednesday 31st October to collect a spook-tacular pack of Halloween freebies.

The fang-tastic goodie bags* include a witches’ hats, scary stickers, Halloween-themed temporary tattoos, toy spiders and – in true Halloween fashion, plenty of eatable treats.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “Each year Halloween becomes a bigger event in the calendar and grows in popularity – especially among Bedfordshire’s youngest members of the community. That’s why this year, we’re giving away Halloween packs to ensure everyone is able to have a gourd time as they head out trick or treating.

Local children can pick up a spooky Halloween pack from Redrow’s Leestone Park this month

“Alongside the packs, our boo-tiful show homes will be open for those in the market to take a look around and see what life could be like at Leestone Park– minus the skeletons in the closet!”

Bedfordshire is a well-connected location, with accessible transport links to London for busy commuters, and with a choice of three, four and five-bedroom homes, it’s perfect for those with growing families. Redrow South Midlands is currently building at Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard and Stonehill Meadow in Lower Stondon.

*Halloween packs available while stocks last.