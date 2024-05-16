Join the Repair Cafe LB to celebrate the Big Fix 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big Fix is a nationwide celebration during May of all that is great about repair cafes.

The Repair Cafe LB is one of over 60 Repair Cafes nationally taking part at its regular monthly pop-up on 25 May and everyone is invited. The group will also be holding a special prize book draw and hosting a visit from Central Bedfordshire Councillor Tracey Wye.

Running throughout the whole of May, The BIG FIX has one aim – to fix and breathe new life into as many broken things as possible.

The event, coordinated by Devon County Council, sees skilled menders fix broken items such as electronics, garden equipment, clothing, jewellery, clocks and much more to give them a new lease of life.

The Big Fix 2024

Due to its huge success, The BIG FIX event is now nationwide across the country for the fourth time, with over 60 Repair Cafés already registered to take part.

Totally Leighton Buzzard and the Repair Café Leighton Buzzard are supporting The BIG FIX 2024 by holding its regular pop-up event on Saturday 25 May 2024 from 10.30am to 1.30pm at the Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard. You can book to attend at https://repaircafe.leightonbuzzard.org

Visitors are welcome to drop in with broken household items for skilled menders to fix.

The BIG FIX hopes to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also passing on skills to fix their own items in the future.

The Repair Cafe LB will also be celebrating by holding a special prize book draw at the event with chance to win a copy of "Wasteland: The Dirty Truth About What We Throw Away, Where It Goes, and Why It Matters" written by the journalist Oliver Franklin-Wallis.

Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally conscious. They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and skills to help mend broken items and keep them in use for longer. Volunteers also help greet visitors, supply tea and coffee and restock supplies of cakes and other tasty treats.

Last year, 83 Repair Cafés and 800 volunteers took part in the BIG FIX, mending 2,761 items and saving 48 tonnes CO2e. Many cakes and biscuits were served alongside many more cups of tea and coffee!

The BIG FIX 2024 is taking place across May to enable as many Repair Cafés as possible to take part.Roger Croad, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality at Devon County Council, said:"Repair Cafés are wonderful places where communities can come together to share skills and have a catch-up, whilst helping their pockets and the planet at the same time. This year we’re hoping to again increase the number of Repair Cafés taking part and items being fixed, whilst also recording why items are unable to be repaired. All data will be shared with the Repair Cafés as well as help us to report on the impact of the event".

The Repair Cafe LB will also be taking the opportunity to celebrate the recent successful passing of a motion proposed by Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay and debated during the full council session held on Thursday 18 April 2024 by Central Bedfordshire Council which voted to support repair cafes and Library of Things initiatives across the county. Local councillors also voted to endorse and sign the Restart Project's UK Repair and Reuse Declaration (which has also previously been endorsed by local MP Andrew Selous). In light of this support, the Repair Cafe LB is planning to welcome Councillor Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council. Central Bedfordshire Council is only the second local council nationally to endorse the Declaration.

You can find out more about Totally Leighton Buzzard and the Repair Cafe LB at https://linktr.ee/leightonbuzzard or follow Totally Leighton Buzzard and the Repair Cafe LB on social media.