LB First: The Canary In The Coal Mine

According to recently published research by Simply Business, Britain's high street businesses are struggling to survive today's economic climate.

The financial pressure of running a high street business has put many on a cliff edge with many blaming reduced consumer spending, inflation and increasing overheads.

More than 2000 small business owners were surveyed for the 2025 SME Insight Report, revealing some of the biggest challenges they are facing with 63% believing the high street, as we know it, will be obsolete in the next 10 years.

Worryingly it found 37% of high street shop owners are planning to close or sell their business this year citing higher business rates and falling footfall as just some of the reasons, with 52% highlighting soaring costs of running a business such as energy costs, and 29% reduced consumer spending.

A third of the small business owners who were surveyed said lower overheads would help keep their businesses open long-term whilst 45% said an increase in customers would help.

Our high streets have evolved over the years and may need to continue to do so if if they are to thrive, with 61% of the surveyed business owners saying that they'd like to see more independent businesses, 58% said free or cheap parking, 50% said a wider variety of things to do along with 27% saying they would like to see the government and local authorities actively incentivising people to shop locally with small businesses, 24% would like to see reduced business rates for high street businesses and 16% would like an increase in tax for big online retailers and national chains.

Simply Business UK CEO Julie Fisher said "Seeing so many SME's across the UK struggling is a serious cause for concern, not just for the founders of these businesses but for the economy and our wider communities. SME's provide £2.8 trillion in annual turnover and account for 60% of private sector employment.

"Our high streets play a key part in these figures. From reduced business rates, to incentives that increase footfall, we encourage the government and local authorities to acknowledge the fears of Britain's inspiring entrepreneurs and hear their calls for support."

Is this the canary in the coal mine moment for our high streets?

