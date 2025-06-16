Leighton and Linslade Letsbuzz (Local exchange and trading network) and Great Big Green Week
Letsbuzz is a local community organisation which is in its 30th year of running! It is green to recycle/reuse items and to share items, rather than each family owning equipment; this is exactly what happens in Letsbuzz.
Although not strictly “swapping”, members do “favours” for each other and are paid in our local currency of Buzzards. So, for example, Catherine might give Jane a jar of marmalade, Jane pays Catherine 1 Buzzard. Bob might need help on his allotment; he organises a working party and pays everyone 20 Buzzards for helping. The Buzzards can be spent on garden produce, DIY help, massages or anything that other members offer!
Letsbuzz is so rewarding, many of the members have become good friends, and support each other in times of need (for example after a hospital admission or having a new baby) and also have a lot of social events to enable members to get to know each other.
Membership is only £5 waged or £2 unwaged for the first year and your account is credited with 10 buzzards to help new members get started. If this sounds interesting to you, take a look at their website and consider joining! www.letsbuzz.org.uk