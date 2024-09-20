Leighton Buzzard entrepreneur launches crowdfunding campaign for wellness-focused sunscreen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calling on the community to back the Kickstarter campaign and help bring innovative sunscreen to market.

A Leighton Buzzard-based entrepreneur is shaking up the skincare industry with her innovative sunscreen brand – and she's inviting the local community to get involved.

Eniye Okah, founder of BEAME, is on a mission to blend sun protection with holistic wellness. BEAME’s product, Something You Mist™ SPF 30 Face Mist, combines the benefits of suncare with mood-boosting scents and stress-relieving ingredients, setting it apart from traditional sunscreens on the market.

Now, she's calling on her hometown for support in her Kickstarter campaign to bring this vision to life.

Eniye Okah

Eniye, who grew up in a household where sunscreen wasn’t a daily routine, was inspired by her own skin struggles. “I spent years relying on the sun for stress relief, but it led to visible damage over time,” she says. “That’s when I realised how essential sun protection is for everyone.”

After years of development, BEAME has already secured backing from the CEO of Kickstarter who purchased a sunscreen himself, and now, Eniye hopes to gain the support of local residents to take BEAME to the next level.

“We’re offering a unique sunscreen that is non-greasy, white cast-free, and easy to reapply – perfect for people who are always on the go,” says Eniye. “But what really makes it special is the addition of Neurophroline, a plant extract that reduces stress and lifts your mood. It’s sunscreen, but reimagined.”

The Kickstarter campaign has already surpassed 100 backers, and Eniye’s goal is to get the product into 1,000 hands by Christmas. In addition, early backers can enjoy discounts of up to 43% on products through the Kickstarter campaign, making it an ideal time to support a local brand.

BEAME’s Something You Mist™ SPF Face Mist

BEAME is particularly designed for those who often struggle to find sunscreens that blend seamlessly with their skin, have stressed skin that is more vulnerable to sun damage, and may not consistently reapply their sunscreen. When skin is stressed, its natural barrier weakens, increasing the risk of irritation and harmful UV effects. With a blend of niacinamide, sodium PCA, and a fruity floral scent (or fragrance-free option), this face mist is making waves in the wellness and beauty communities.

“The most important thing is that we’re making suncare accessible and fun,” she explains. “We’ve had amazing feedback so far, and with a little help from our community, we can make sure BEAME reaches everyone who needs it.”

You can support BEAME’s Kickstarter campaign by visiting the link here or follow them on Instagram, TikTok and X @beamespf.