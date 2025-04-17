Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club: Photographic Challenge – Self Portrait

By Patrick Linford
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
In addition to formal competitions, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club sets regular challenges to encourage members to get creative and produce new pictures.

On Wednesday April 16, we reviewed the results of our latest challenge.

The challenge was to produce “A Self Portrait” with a difference. The brief added the dare “How weird can you make it?”

The submitted images provided a wide-ranging portrait gallery of fascinating pictures using a variety of creative approaches.

"Apologies to VVG" by Paul Stokes"Apologies to VVG" by Paul Stokes
"Apologies to VVG" by Paul Stokes

The images were all assessed and marked by the assembled members on a scale from 1 to 5. And, after the arithmetic was completed, the best scoring images were those produced by Paul Stokes (with his winning version of Vincent van Gogh’s “Self Portrait with Bandaged Ear”), Chris Warby, Carol Curd, Martin Wood, and Mike Kitchingman ARPS.

This was another fun challenge that proved to be creatively stimulating as well as producing some intriguing images.

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.

See our website at www.lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.

