Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club photographic competition
This was an “open” competition (that is, with no set subject) for prints and projected digital images.
And, as usual, the entries spanned a wide and diverse range of subjects, approaches, and styles – including wildlife (grey and red squirrels, dragonflies, deer, monkeys, baby elephants, and various birds) candid/street, architecture, steam trains, landscapes, seascapes, travel, portraits, minimalist, abstract, multi-exposures, colour, and monochrome, and more.
Our independent judge for the competition was Ben Pike, a photographer, an EAF judge, and speaker from Biggleswade. He said that when he was judging photographs he was “looking for the intent – the photographer within the image”.
The top performers on the night were Tim Gould (prints) and Terry Godber and Rob Delahunty (projected images).
We are always keen to share our passion for photography and we provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings at Greenleas School on Derwent Road. We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your own creativity.