Leighton Buzzard Table Tennis Club celebrates 75th anniversary

Leighton Buzzard Table Tennis Club, one of the region’s most historic and vibrant sporting institutions, marked its 75th anniversary in style on Friday, 16th May 2025, with a record turnout for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and a celebratory evening packed with activities, fun, and world-class table tennis action.

Founded in the early 1950s as the St Christopher Table Tennis Club by Brian Plenderleith, then manager of St Christopher’s Garage on Leighton Road in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. The club has grown from humble beginnings to become the third largest club in the Milton Keynes league, fielding eight competitive local league teams. The club, now based at Wing Village Hall, in Wing, continues to foster a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for players of all abilities.

This year’s AGM was a landmark occasion, not only as part of the club’s 75th anniversary celebrations but also as the first under the new leadership of Chairperson Kim Tam Lit and Secretary Zita Pascoe. Their stewardship has already seen a surge in club engagement, with over 40 members, the highest ever, attending the meeting.

The club’s competitive spirit remains strong, with the Premier team, Generations, finishing second in the Premier Division and the Avengers team securing second place in Division One, earning a promotion to the Premier Division.

Recent positive changes have further enhanced the club’s community spirit and player development, including:

A more welcoming and inclusive environment for all local league players

Complimentary tea, coffee, and biscuits on Friday nights

Introduction of club t-shirts

Expanded coaching sessions for members

The AGM venue was adorned in club colours, complete with table tennis-themed bunting and balloons. After the formal meeting, the celebrations continued with club awards, refreshments, a special anniversary cake, and a range of fun activities.

A highlight of the evening was an electrifying exhibition match between Jason Sugrue-2006 British and Irish Champion and Andrew Baggaley, the most decorated English table tennis player in Commonwealth Games history, having won six medals across four Commonwealth Games (including two gold medals). Andrew has also represented Great Britain at the Olympic Games and has earned multiple national titles in England.

Their thrilling match delighted the audience and set the tone for a lively Potluck doubles competition, where club members played with vintage table tennis equipment for added fun.

Chairperson Kim commented, “It’s inspiring to see so many members come together to celebrate our club’s rich history and bright future. We’re proud of our achievements and excited about the future of the club”

The Leighton Buzzard Table Tennis Club looks forward to building on its legacy, welcoming new members, and continuing to serve as a hub for table tennis excellence and community spirit in Wing, Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable.

If you’re interested in learning more about the club you can visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/leightonbuzzard or you can contact the club via email at [email protected]