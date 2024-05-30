Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers Club celebrates 90 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers Club celebrated it’s 90th anniversary over the May bank holiday weekend, with just under 350 people attending their 90th event on Sunday 26th May, kindly hosted by the Murrell family.

Members past and present attended to celebrate the club anniversary with live music by Joe Bygraves, a meat and salad buffet, bake sale and disco.

The event also raised just over £1300 for East Anglian Air Ambulance, the club's chosen charity for the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club chairman, Jemma Flitton, also gave out trophies from the Bedfordshire YFC rally the week before, where the club had been the overall winners. Trophies were awarded for sections such as cookery, tug of war, livestock, main ring and equine.

LBYFC members past and present smile for the camera

Trophy winners included Christina Rawding, Ruby Sear, Will Ludgate, Maddie Knightley, Alena Murrell, Jess Faulkner, Oliver Forsyth and Esme Jones, with the overall rally cup being awarded to Jonnie Brown.

Young Farmers is an organisation for young people who enjoy rural life, which gives the opportunity to take part in competitions, build confidence and meet others.