Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers Club celebrates 90 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Members past and present attended to celebrate the club anniversary with live music by Joe Bygraves, a meat and salad buffet, bake sale and disco.
The event also raised just over £1300 for East Anglian Air Ambulance, the club's chosen charity for the year.
The club chairman, Jemma Flitton, also gave out trophies from the Bedfordshire YFC rally the week before, where the club had been the overall winners. Trophies were awarded for sections such as cookery, tug of war, livestock, main ring and equine.
Trophy winners included Christina Rawding, Ruby Sear, Will Ludgate, Maddie Knightley, Alena Murrell, Jess Faulkner, Oliver Forsyth and Esme Jones, with the overall rally cup being awarded to Jonnie Brown.
Young Farmers is an organisation for young people who enjoy rural life, which gives the opportunity to take part in competitions, build confidence and meet others.
Leighton Buzzard YFC meet every Thursday evening, welcoming members aged 10-28. If you're interested in joining, contact Jemma on 07956653632, or visit our Facebook or Instagram page, @leightonbuzzardyfc