Leighton Fun Runners annual 10k race is nearly here

Please follow volunteers requests to ensure the event is safe

Sunday 7th September sees the return of the Leighton Fun Runners 10k to Pages Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This years event, which is raising money for the Beat SCAD charity is filling up fast, so now is the time to enter as it is only a few weeks away. It starts at 9am and takes in the glorious local parks, trails and Tiddenfoot pit on the way around the course and when you reach the finish there will be an eco friendly medal and more cake than you could ever eat.

Organiser, Daniel Green, believes it will be the best event yet with so many volunteers out on the course cheering the runners on. He also wanted to make the community aware, from a Health & Safety perspective, of the fact that runners will be on paths and crossing roads and we ask that drivers and pedestrians co-operate with the requests of the fully trained Marshalls on the route. Finally we would like to apologise for any inconvenience or delays that may be caused during the ninety minute event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks go out to our sponsors who make the event possible, Bulmor, Austin & Carnley, Everyone Active and SD Carpentry.

Online entries will be open until 8.30am on race day, so =sign up and come join the fun and if running is not your thing, then please come and cheer the entrants on.