Leighton Linslade Rotary Club: New Year and 4 New Rotarians

The New Year got off to a cracking start at Leighton Linslade Rotary Clubs first business meeting of 2025. Lots of ideas and plans to discuss with the highlight being the formal induction of 4 New Members

Following on from the recent trend Leighton Linslade were delighted to welcome 4 new members to the fold at its first business meeting of 2025. Jenni, Onyi, Ros and Norbert have all been attending club nights and helping at events for a few months and it's great to now have them formally onboard.

A Rotary spokesman said: " Its always a delight to welcome new members to Rotary and in Leighton Linslade we have had significant success in attracting individuals who really are passionate about our community and will strengthen our ability to ensure the Club continues to thrive and deliver on its objective of "Service above Self."