Life saving bleed kits now operational thanks to Rotary

Rotary President & Town Mayor celebrate kits becoming operational

Rotary have been working behind the scenes with Leighton Linslade Town Council and the Community Policing Team to provide potentially life saving Bleed Kits to the local community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotary have funded 5 Bleed kits in Leighton Linslade all of which are located in venues identified in consultation with the Town Council and Community Policing Team, these being our beloved Post Office, Multi Storey CP, Library, Astral Pk and Mentmore Pavilion.

So some may say What is a Bleed Kit?

A bleed kit, also known as a haemorrhage control kit, is a specialised first aid kit designed to manage severe bleeding incidents. Unlike standard first aid kits that contain items for general injuries, a bleed kit includes specific tools to control and stop excessive bleeding, which can be life-saving in critical situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close up of Bleed Kit

Town Mayor David Bligh said: “Huge thanks to Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club for funding the blood trauma kits around Town - the latest of which I was delighted to unveil with Rotary President Steve Bigrave at our main Post Office, the beating heart of the town centre in Church Square, where there is also a public defibrillator”

Rotary President Steve Bigrave said: "I am so pleased to see the installation of the 5 Emergency bleed control kits in and around town funded by the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade. Once again, our relationship with the Council and others shows how, working together, we can help meet the needs of our local community. Whilst we hope the kits will not be used it is comforting to know they are there if needed.”