Local canoeist takes on biggest race yet
Starting In Whitehorse, Yukon Territory the pair will paddle down the mighty Yukon through remote territory until they reach the Dalton Highway crossing in Alaska. After passing Dawson City abouut halfway they will be beyond the range of helicopter rescue and although rescue is available it may be more than 24 hours. The event is entirely self supporting and the competitors must rest six hours a day, during which they have to set up and break camp prepare food and purify water.
Lydia is partnering with her friend Meredith Jarman, an equine vet from Leamington. Merri, is less experienced on the water but is not new to extreme adventure having completed a long horseback event in Mongolia.
The race starts in Whitehorse on 10 July and has a 10 day cut off. Can they beat the record kayak time of 5d 11h 48m?
As well as literally choosing the bears the pair are undertaking this challenge to support Solace Women's Aid.
If you would like to support this here is a link to the Just Giving page: justgiving.com/page/lydiaandmerrikayakyukon1000