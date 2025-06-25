Local canoeist takes on biggest race yet

By Steve Oxtoy
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Merri and Lydia ptraing hardplaceholder image
Merri and Lydia ptraing hard
Leighton Buzzard canoeist Lydia Oxtoby, when not working an an accountant, usually prefers sprint racing or short distance wild water events but this month she will be taking on a much longer race. One thousand miles down the Yukon between Canada and Alaska US. The Yukon 1000 is the world's longest canoe race and is as much an adventure trek as a race.

Starting In Whitehorse, Yukon Territory the pair will paddle down the mighty Yukon through remote territory until they reach the Dalton Highway crossing in Alaska. After passing Dawson City abouut halfway they will be beyond the range of helicopter rescue and although rescue is available it may be more than 24 hours. The event is entirely self supporting and the competitors must rest six hours a day, during which they have to set up and break camp prepare food and purify water.

Lydia is partnering with her friend Meredith Jarman, an equine vet from Leamington. Merri, is less experienced on the water but is not new to extreme adventure having completed a long horseback event in Mongolia.

The race starts in Whitehorse on 10 July and has a 10 day cut off. Can they beat the record kayak time of 5d 11h 48m?

Lydia (front) and Merri training on the less wild Thamesplaceholder image
Lydia (front) and Merri training on the less wild Thames

As well as literally choosing the bears the pair are undertaking this challenge to support Solace Women's Aid.

If you would like to support this here is a link to the Just Giving page: justgiving.com/page/lydiaandmerrikayakyukon1000

