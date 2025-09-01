Local MP drums up support for Tebworth Music Studio

A former village chapel-turned-recording studio is helping the next generation of Bedfordshire creatives hit all the right notes.

Alex Mayer MP met A-level students from Vandyke Upper School. The talented youngsters are getting hands-on work experience to prepare them for possible careers in music, sound, and production.

The MP heard from founder Anneliese Shaw how the students get one-to-one mentoring, free access to industry-standard recording facilities, and the chance to work on the studio's projects with creatives from across the country.

Based in a restored Grade II-listed former Methodist chapel on Toddington Road, the studio is already a go-to spot for up-and-coming bands and artists including Daisy Chute who has worked with Eric Clapton and soul artist Samuel Ashton. It also specialises in voiceover work for the gaming industry and TV production crews.

Alex Mayer MP said: “Grand Chapel Studios is helping shape the stars of tomorrow. This is a brilliant chance for young people to learn on the job, build confidence, and break into some of the country’s most exciting industries. At a time when so many young people are making big decisions about their future, projects like this show just how vital creative opportunities are, not just for individual ambition, but for our local economy.”

Manager and resident producer Anneliese Shaw added: “With many local schools and colleges unable to offer industry-standard studio time, I wanted to help plug the gap and offer talented local youngsters real-world experience.”