Local MP wins clean energy boost in Planning Bill

Local MP Alex Mayer has welcomed a victory for clean energy, with ministers now set to fast-track renewable projects ready to connect to the grid.

As part of the Planning Bill published today (Tuesday, 11 March), the Government will overhaul the grid connection system - finally tackling years-long delays holding back wind and solar power. Under the new ‘first ready, first connected’ rule, clean energy projects that are ready to go will jump the queue, cutting waiting times and getting more power online faster.

All energy schemes which need a connection to the National Grid are currently in a single queue which operates on a “first-come-first-served” basis. Some projects face waiting times stretching long into the 2030s to get connected.

Ms Mayer, who pushed the Energy Secretary to act, said the changes would help the area continue to lead in clean energy - pointing to local “success stories” like England’s most powerful wind turbine near Hockliffe. She said:

“It might sound a bit techy, but this change will make a huge difference. We need to roll out renewables at speed to cut bills and tackle the climate crisis. Removing stalled projects from the queue and ensuring clean energy projects can be connected fast means we can build on the success of Checkley Wood wind turbine. Britain’s outdated electricity grid needs a 21st-century overhaul - today’s Planning Bill is a big step forward.”

The new system is expected to unlock £200 billion in investment.