Local talent shines at open mic film screening in Ollie Vees Tiki Lounge

Ollie Vees Tiki Lounge was a hive of cinematic creativity on Sunday, May 18th, as it played host to an open mic film screening that showcased the vibrant talent of local filmmakers.

The intimate venue buzzed with excitement as audiences gathered for an afternoon of short films spanning genres, themes, and techniques. The lineup was a dynamic mix that celebrated the artistry, diversity, and bold experimentation of emerging and established creators from the area.

The evening opened with "Fully Fledged" (Susanna Booth), a charming and thoughtful exploration of beginnings, following the first day of a fledgling. It set the tone for a night of fresh perspectives and fearless storytelling.

Nature lovers were treated to "Over and Under" (Jo Taylor), a breathtaking visual journey offering aerial and underwater glimpses of landscapes, coastlines, and the beauty hidden beneath the surface.

Film Open Mic at Ollie Vees Tiki Lounge

Animation fans delighted in the Soundex Animation Project (Kata Szanislo), a one-minute animated tale that packed creativity and heart into its brief runtime, demonstrating the power of storytelling in even the shortest formats.

One of the evening’s emotional highlights was "Django – Off the Chains" (Katherine Luna Gate), a poignant exploration of power dynamics in relationships. The film doubled as a fundraiser for Appledown Kennels, blending art and activism to touching effect.

Musical storytelling took centre stage with "Turn to Dust", a hauntingly atmospheric music video by hair metal band Europe, brought to life through the vivid animation of Matt Rooke.

A touching tribute to wisdom and resilience came with "Legends" (Corey Popovici), in which local seniors shared powerful and moving stories from their lives, creating a heartfelt bridge between generations.

Audience watching local films at Open Mic Film Screening.

Audience members were intrigued and amused by "The Mysterious Stranger" (Raef), a surrealist short set in a Japanese laundrette in a dreamlike setting.

The night closed with energy and style thanks to "Consequences", a fabulously quirky and original music video by local band The Shadow Cabinet, leaving the audience buzzing and inspired.

Organizers hailed the night as a celebration not just of film, but of community spirit and creative courage. With such talent on display, the future of local filmmaking looks bright.

