MP welcomes new powers to crush fly tippers' vans after local farm visit

Local MP Alex Mayer has welcomed new powers to crackdown on fly-tipping.

The MP first raised the issue with government ministers after a visit to Mead Open Farm in Billington, where she heard first hand from local farmers about a rise in local fly-tipping on their land.

More than 2,500 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded in Central Bedfordshire last year – a 143% jump since before the pandemic.

Now new powers will mean councils can work with the police to identify, seize and crush the vans and cars of the fly tippers.

Alex Mayer MP at Mead Open Farm

Ms Mayer has written to Central Bedfordshire Council and Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard to urge them to swiftly share their plans to crack down on the scourge of waste criminals, fly-tippers and cowboy waste operators.

Councils currently have to bear the significant cost of seizing and storing vehicles but under new plans fly-tippers will cover this cost, saving councils and taxpayers money - and according to Ms Mayer means there is now no excuse not to act.

In addition, under new legislation which Alex Mayer MP has pledged to vote for in the Commons, waste cowboys will face up to five years in prison for operating illegally. Any criminals caught transporting and dealing with waste illegally will also face up a jail term.

Alex Mayer MP said: “We need to get tough on fly-tippers. There’s no excuse for dumping waste and it’s time to send a clear message that it’s disrespectful and won’t be tolerated. I am worried about the potential for more fly tipping following the Council’s introduction of its tidy tip booking system. I hope that we can make full use of these new powers locally.”

She also welcomed moves to hand the Environment Agency more resources to run identity checks on waste operators and revoke rogue firms’ licences. This is something the MP called for last year.