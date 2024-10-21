Multi-use games area to be resurfaced thanks to funding boost - plus funds for sports and village halls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A multi-use games area, sports hall and village hall are set to get a funding boost from Central Beds Council

The funding is part of a £290k grants package made available for Central Beds projects to be completed before December 2014.

The Multi Use Games Area (MUGA), in Caldecote which features a toddler and older children's play area plus open spaces with grass pitches, is set to be resurfaced thanks to its slice of the grant cash.

The MUGA is run by the Caldecote Playing Fields Association (CPFA) – and an extension of the facility costing £54k was completed last year.

Caldecote Playing Field where the multi-use games area is to be resurfaced

Other projects refurbishment at the Heath and Reach Royal British Legion, and of the driveway at St Leonards Church Hall in the village.

Meanwhile, Stanbridge & Tilsworth Community Association has received cash for a sports court renovation.

Discussions are still ongoing with one further project in the Biggleswade area.

Central Bedfordshire Council announced that 11 community facilities will benefit from grants worth a total of £298,155. The money will allow 11 charities, voluntary groups and town and parish councils across Central Bedfordshire to invest in their facilities – improving access, reducing running costs, and creating better spaces for the benefit of their communities.

The grants are fully funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

Cllr Tracey Wye, Chair of the Local Partnership Group said, “This is an exciting opportunity for the projects which have been awarded a grant.

"The application process received 58 bids which were assessed leaving 11 projects being selected on merit to receive a share of the £298,155 budget for 2024/25.

"The UKSPF and REPF funding is limited, and we recognise the enormous effort all the applicants put into their bids.

"However, the projects which were successful will have a big impact on local people and will go a long way to improving the health and well-being of our communities.”

