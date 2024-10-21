Royal British Legion hall in Heath & Reach saved from closure thanks to £65k funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vital repairs have been carried out to save the Royal British Legion hall in Heath & Reach from closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work has been done thanks to grants from Bedfordshire & Luton Community Fund, National Lottery Community Fund, Central Beds Council and the Whitbread Chairman’s Fund.

An appeal was launched in February, as reported in the LBO, to help pay for urgent repairs to fix a leaking roof which caused extensive damage to the building in Thrift Road. The outdated electrics also needed re-wiring and the heating replacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for RBL Heath and Reach Club, said: “Funding had come from the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Fund and National Lottery Community Fund, enabling the club to undertake essential repairs and improvements ensuring its continued operation for years to come.

Urgent repairs have been carried out to save the legion hall in Heath & Reach from closure

“The Whitbread Chairman’s Foundation provided a grant of £5,000, which was used to address urgent roof repairs. This vital work has prevented further damage to the building and ensured the safety of club members and visitors.

“The National Lottery Community Fund awarded a grant of £20,000. This funding was allocated to upgrade the club’s outdated electrical system. The new wiring will enhance safety, efficiency, and reliability, ensuring the building is equipped to meet modern standards.”

A further grant of £36,180 has been awarded by Central Beds Council as part of a £290k award for communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery and its players for this significant contribution and support,” the spokesperson added.

Leighton Buzzard contractors RP Brightman carried out the roof repairs

“In addition, a local fundraising campaign helped raised just over £3,000 using Go Fund Me, the WI and donations from members and guests of the club. Also, a Great British Menu Sunday lunchtime event held by the Axe & Compass helped raise a further £830. All contributions were extremely welcomed and appreciated by the committee of the club.

“The club would also like to acknowledge the expertise and hard work of local businesses involved in the project. Robbie Brighton of R P Brightman Roofing and Scott Rushton of Rushton Electricals provided invaluable advice and completed the work to an exceptionally high standard.

"With the essential repairs now complete, the RBL Heath and Reach Club is turning its attention to the next phase of its renovation project: redecorating and refurbishing the tired interior and exterior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club is seeking volunteers to assist with these tasks and help create a fresh and welcoming space for its local members, guests, serving and ex-serving members of the armed forces, and the local community.”

The legion hall is an historic building donated and moved from Bletchley Park in the early 60s and serves as a vital part of the community and used for meetings, social and charity activities, as well as providing a venue for the WI, pigeon and yoga clubs.

For more information or to volunteer, email [email protected] or call 01525 237655.