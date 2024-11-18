Music charity records at famous London studio to bring disability into mainstream arts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music24, a leading community music charity transforming lives throughout Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, has recorded a three track EP at Abbey Road Studios in a bid to raise awareness of the ‘ability in disability’.

The charity, which runs a group for adults with neuro-disabilities in Leighton Buzzard, has supported socially isolated and vulnerable adults for the last ten years. Earlier this year, it embarked on a project to write and record an original song at the iconic studio in North London. Representatives supported by the charity’s Learning Disabilities, Dementia and Mental Health groups, joined staff and volunteers, partners, carers and parents, to bring the idea to reality. Their song, ‘Sing Together’ was developed with the charity’s service users in mind and depicts the experience participants enjoy within live music sessions. The song’s message promotes connection and feelings of acceptance and belonging. The project illustrates that inclusivity and equality are essential to everyone, no matter what difficulties they may face in day-to-day life.

Celebrating the charity’s 10th Anniversary earlier this year, Music24 CEO and Co-Founder, Teela Hughes-Davis explained, “I knew that reaching our 10th Anniversary was a huge achievement for our team who go above and beyond to bring music and happiness to people’s lives every day. Creating and recording this song was a way in which we could celebrate what we do and why we do it. Witnessing the love and connection felt in the Studio on the day we went to Abbey Road, was a life-affirming moment. ‘Sing Together’ is everything that Music24 stands for and we can’t wait for the world to hear it!”

Music24 service users, staff and volunteers in Studio 1 at Abbey Road Studios

The process from paper to Studio started in 2023, when service users were asked to contribute their ideas for lyrics. Teela Hughes-Davis wrote these into the song and composed the music alongside Music Therapist and Co-Founder, Graeme Davis. “We started some gentle rehearsing early in 2024,” Graeme explained, “and by May, our group of 60 singers were ready for the big day. Just walking into Abbey Road Studios was the best feeling for everyone; recording our song in a place where so many well-known artists have been before, was not only a special moment for us all but a huge achievement too. We are proud of everyone who took part; this is not only something they will all remember for the rest of their lives, but also marks everyone’s ability, no matter what their obstacles are.”

The three track EP also includes the Choir’s version of ‘Three Little Birds’ originally by Bob Marley and the Wailers, which is a song of hope and a firm favourite in Music24 sessions. Performed by all 60 participants, it was also recorded at Abbey Road Studios on the same day as ‘Sing Together’.

“We could not release our EP at Christmas time without a track to celebrate the festive season,” Teela said, “A Winter Chant, is a folky improvisation of Silent Night and was recorded at London Road Studios in Baldock in September. In the true spirit of Music24’s work, this track was made ‘in the moment’. It reflects how music is sometimes created in our sessions when community musicians, therapists and participants come together to improvise and make new music vocally and instrumentally; it is 100% spontaneous and unlocks creative expression and connection.”

“We are so proud of all those involved in this project. Please, go out and tell everyone about it!.”

Everything is possible. On the steps of Abbey Road Studios.

The EP can be purchased as a CD online via the charity’s website or is available to download from various streaming platforms including Amazon and iTunes. Details can be found on the charity’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, and on the website https://www.music24.org.uk/sing-together